Here Are the Best Big Cities in America for Startups

It's been a tough few years for business owners across the nation, from the pandemic to rising prices due to inflation. However, current challenges haven't stopped some from mulling over launching their own business—a sign of what WalletHub calls Americans' unstoppable "entrepreneurial streak." In an effort to suss out the most friendly places across the US for startups, the site pulled out 100 of the largest cities and looked at 19 metrics in three categories: business costs (from how affordable it is to rent office space to cost of living, taxes, and labor expenses); business environment (think job growth, startups per capita, and the length of the average workweek); and access to resources, which includes financing access, venture investment per capita, and population growth among those of working age. Florida claimed four of the top five spots in WalletHub's ranking, with Orlando emerging as No. 1. Check out the other cities that made the top 10:

Best Big Cities to Start a Business

Orlando, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Miami (No. 1 in "Business Environment" category) Tampa, Florida Durham, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Atlanta Charlotte, NC Fort Worth, Texas Austin, Texas