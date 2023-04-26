'Unprovoked' Assault Sends TSA Agents to Hospital

The TSA says a teenage traveler assaulted three of its agents in an "unprovoked" attack at Phoenix's airport on Tuesday, sending two to the hospital, according to the agency. The 19-year-old woman was passing through security screening at Sky Harbor International Airport shortly before 6am when she began an "unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees," TSA said, per NBC News. Phoenix police identified the woman, who was subsequently arrested, as Makiah Coleman, per KSAZ.

Two agents were taken to a hospital and later released. It's unclear what injuries they suffered. Coleman was booked into jail on charges including aggravated assault disfigurement, two counts of assault with intent to injure, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct, per KPNX. A police rep said authorities are investigating what led up to the assault. Terminal 4's Checkpoint D was closed as a result, meaning "approximately 450 travelers ... had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint," the TSA said. (Read more TSA stories.)