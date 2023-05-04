Man Accused in Texas Slayings Tried to Flee to Mexico: Prosecutor

Authorities say Francisco Oropeza was trying to hatch a plan with his domestic partner
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 4, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
Man Accused of Slaying 5 Texas Neighbors Tried to Flee to Mexico: Prosecutor
Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia sheds a tear as he talks about his wife and son, who were killed in Friday's shooting, Sunday, April 30, 2023, at a vigil for his son in Cleveland, Texas.   (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in Texas after they asked him to stop shooting his gun near their house hid out just miles away from the slayings while he and his domestic partner plotted his escape to Mexico, authorities said Wednesday. Francisco Oropeza showered and slept at the house outside the city of Conroe on Tuesday while Divimara Lamar Nava got him donuts from a nearby store, a prosecutor said. Lamar Nava also acknowledged delivering a message from Oropeza to his cousins in the area asking them to help him get out of the country, the prosecutor said at Lamar Nava’s probable cause hearing. The cousins refused to help, the AP reports.

Authorities believe Lamar Nava was talking to investigators at the same time she was trying to help Oropeza, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said at a news conference. She initially told authorities she didn't know where Oropeza was, but later told a federal agent that he showed up at the house about 1:30am Tuesday, according to the prosecutor at the probable cause hearing. Oropeza, 38, was arrested there on Tuesday evening, just 20 miles from the city of Cleveland, where the shootings took place. Acting on a tip, authorities found him hiding under a pile of laundry in a closet after a four-day manhunt. Lamar Nava, 53, was arrested at the house on Wednesday.

Several others have also been arrested, authorities said, although they only shared details about one of them. Domingo Castilla, a friend of Oropeza, was arrested on Tuesday in the Trail’s End neighborhood where the victims were shot, Dillon said. Castilla was charged with marijuana possession but authorities also expect to charge him with obstructing Oropeza’s apprehension, Dillon said. At a news conference Wednesday, San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tim Kean said he couldn’t go into details about the other people who were arrested, including how many. Oropeza was charged Wednesday with five counts of first-degree murder during a court hearing in jail, said San Jacinto County Justice of the Peace Judge Randy Ellisor. Bond is set at $1.5 million per count, for a total of $7.5 million.

