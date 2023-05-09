Boy Orphaned in Texas Mall Shooting After Parents and Brother, 3, Slain

The eight victims in Saturday's Allen, Texas, mall shooting included two young sisters as well as another young child who was killed alongside his parents, leaving his older brother orphaned. While authorities have not publicly identified all of the victims yet, relatives, friends, and organizations with which they were involved have come forward to mourn those who were killed, according to outlets including the Dallas Morning News, the Guardian, CBS News, and the BBC:

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza: The sisters, ages 11 and 8, were in fourth grade and second grade at a Dallas-area elementary school. "Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students," says the principal in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims and all those affected by this senseless tragedy." The girls' mother was wounded in the shooting and is in critical condition.

The sisters, ages 11 and 8, were in fourth grade and second grade at a Dallas-area elementary school. "Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students," says the principal in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims and all those affected by this senseless tragedy." The girls' mother was wounded in the shooting and is in critical condition. Cho Kyu Song, Kang Shin Young, and their son James: Three of the four members of a Korean-American family were killed, including a 3-year-old boy. His brother, who had just celebrated his 6th birthday, was injured but survived and has since been released from the ICU.