Peloton Recalls 2M Bikes: 'Immediately Stop Using'

Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the US because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, per the AP.

Model PL01: The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the US from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton, and Dick's websites.

The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the US from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton, and Dick's websites. Injuries: Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries from falls. Most suffered cuts and bruises, but one person had a fractured wrist.

The Peloton original Bike in the UK, Germany, and Australia and the Peloton Bike+ are not included in the recall. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair,” says the Consumer Product Safety Commission, per USA Today. Peloton is offering a free seat post that can be self-installed. Peloton can be reached at 866-679-9129 from 6am to 12am ET, seven days a week or online at www.onepeloton.com. Consumers can click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the Peloton website page for more details.