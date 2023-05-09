De Niro, at 79, Reveals Surprise: 'I Just Had a Baby'

A reporter for ET Canada interviewing Robert De Niro about the challenges of fatherhood got more information than anticipated. "I know you have six kids," Brittnee Blair said to the 79-year-old. "Seven, actually," De Niro responded. "I just had a baby." His reps have confirmed the seventh child to outlets including People, though there's no word on who the mother is. De Niro's oldest child, daughter Drena, is 51. He is also father to Raphael, 46; twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, per the AP.

The Oscar winner had his first six children with three different women, two each with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and ex-wife Grace Hightower. De Niro is not currently married. He was talking to ET Canada while promoting his latest film, titled, ironically, About My Father. See the trailer. (Read more Robert De Niro stories.)