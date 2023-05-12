Blackberry Tale Is 'Irresistible'

The story of BlackBerry's rise and fall is as irresistible as the so-called CrackBerry was upon its debut in 1996, according to audiences and critics alike, who give the new BlackBerry film 94% and 98% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes respectively. Director and co-writer Matt Johnson also stars as Doug Fregin, one half of a nerdy creator duo completed by Mike Lazaridis, played by Jay Baruchel. They team up with Jim Balsillie, played by Glenn Howerton of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, to sell an all-in-one phone, pager, camera, and email device they've dreamed up in Canada in a move that changes everything. Here's what critics are saying:

It's "a movie must-see, a raucous workplace comedy (think The Office) about the sadly true story of the stratospheric rise and spectacular flame-out of the world's first smartphone," writes Peter Travers at ABC News. Johnson excels both as a director and actor, but Howerton is "sensational, scene-stealing," Travers writes. "His meltdown in a phone booth when he doesn’t get his way is pure comic gold."

"Howerton delivers the kind of performance that can make a career, or force audiences to totally reconsider an actor's potential," writes Peter Debruge at Variety. He's "the MVP in an all-around terrific ensemble," with Baruchel and Johnson's characters resembling "overgrown toddlers." But the film—"a Canadian story, told by Canadian filmmakers"—"is surprisingly charitable to the parties involved" and ultimately makes "geek history more entertaining than it has any right to be."