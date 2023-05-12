The Yellowstone Effect Shows Up in Baby Names

Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise, but they're no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the US last year. The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday, per the AP. The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards. It's Liam's sixth straight year as No. 1, while Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. The only new entry in the top 10 of either boys or girls is Luna, which supplants Harper in the girls' list. Among other up-and-comers, the show Yellowstone is having an impact. (Details below.)



Girl names

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

Boy names

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore