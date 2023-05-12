Musk's Pick for Twitter CEO Signals His Main Priority

The advance reports were correct: Elon Musk confirmed Friday that he has picked NBCUniversal exec Linda Yaccarino to be the new CEO of Twitter. However, Musk himself will continue to play a role at the company: He wrote that Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology." Coverage:

Advertising: Yaccarino, 60, joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and "had risen to the top of the company’s global advertising business" before announcing her departure Friday, per CNBC. Her resumé is especially relevant given that Twitter has lost big-name advertisers since Musk bought the platform. Among other accomplishments, Yaccarino played a key role in launching the Peacock streaming service, and she pushed the industry "to find better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising," per the Wall Street Journal. Prior to joining NBC, she worked for the global entertainment company Turner for about 20 years, per the AP.

Advertising, II: The New York Times stresses a similar point: With his pick, "Musk is signaling what he is prioritizing at Twitter: the company’s advertising business, rather than social media know-how." The story says Yaccarino "has been one of Madison Avenue’s power brokers for decades," and the piece quotes ad exec Joe Marchese, formerly of Fox Networks Group, as calling Yaccarino a "force" in the field. “She has one of the biggest jobs in advertising, and the ad market is as hard as it’s ever been.”