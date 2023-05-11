Musk Announces He Has a Successor as Twitter CEO

Owner says he'll be executive chair once replacement starts
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 11, 2023 4:45 PM CDT
Musk Announces He'll Step Aside as Twitter CEO
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to Elon Musk speak about Tesla's proposed lithium refining facility during a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday in Robstown, Texas.   (Angela Piazza/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Elon Musk announced changes at the top of Twitter on Thursday, saying he's hired a new CEO—a title he now holds. He did not identify his successor, saying only that she'll start in about six weeks, CNBC reports. Musk will be executive chair and chief technical officer, "overseeing product, software & sysops," he tweeted. In addition, he'll still own the company, which he's renaming X, per Verge. Musk said in December he'd follow the wishes of the majority after a survey showed support for stepping aside as CEO. He said then he'd give up the job "as soon as I find someone foolish enough" to accept it.

Shareholders of another of Musk's companies, Tesla, have tried to pressure him to be a more attentive CEO at the electric vehicle maker. His tenure atop Twitter hasn't been peaceful; Musk fired top executives and laid off hundreds of employees, in addition to making changes that upset users. Investors indicated satisfaction with Thursday's announcement: Shares climbed more than 2% after Musk tweeted. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

