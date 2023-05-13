Older Brother Saves Girl With His Slingshot

When a man emerged from the northern Michigan woods and grabbed an 8-year-old girl in her backyard, her older brother jumped into action: He grabbed a slingshot. The girl struggled, fighting her attacker until she was able to break free, WJBK reports. At that moment, the 14-year-old boy took aim with his slingshot, hitting the man in the head and chest. Police did not say what the projectiles were. The failed abductor fled, but another family member saw him and gave police a description.

Michigan State Police reported troopers found the suspect hiding at a gas station nearby. He's been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery, per the AP. Police did not identify the suspect, who's being held at the Alpena County Jail. Troopers reported that when they arrested him, he had visible wounds to his head and chest. (Read more Michigan stories.)