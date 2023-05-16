Elon Musk to Be Subpoenaed Regarding Jeffrey Epstein

There have long been rumors that Jeffrey Epstein once advised Elon Musk, and now the US Virgin Islands is looking to subpoena the Tesla CEO as part of a lawsuit related to the alleged billionaire sex trafficker. The Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan Chase over the bank's ties to Epstein; it alleges the financial institution enabled Epstein's misdeeds by essentially ignoring what he was doing as he, meanwhile, referred VIP clients to it. The Virgin Islands is looking to get information from Musk because, as it says in court records cited by the Wall Street Journal, it believes Musk "is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan." Lawyers in the case issued a subpoena on April 28 but haven't been able to locate Musk to physically serve him, Reuters reports.

Thus, the subpoena came to light Monday when the Virgin Islands asked the court to allow it to serve Musk via email. Other billionaires, including Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have also been subpoenaed in the case. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon will be deposed in the case later this month, CNN reports. Other employees of the bank have already been questioned. Lawyers in the case are not looking to question Musk, and the subpoena does not implicate him in any wrongdoing, but it does ask for a number of documents, including any documents Musk has related to Epstein's involvement in human trafficking or commercial sex. Musk has, in the past, denied that Epstein ever advised him. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)