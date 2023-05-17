It's "morally wrong" that some people get to work from home when others can't, says billionaire Elon Musk, who's clearly had enough of the seemingly lasting trend of remote work. "People should get off their godd--- moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls--- because they're asking everyone else to not work from home while they do," the Tesla/SpaceX CEO and Twitter owner told CNBC's David Faber in a Tuesday interview. Some zingers:

"I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, 'Let them eat cake.'"

"It's like, really, you're going to work from home and you're going to make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory?" Musk continued, looking out over a floor of employees at Tesla's factory in Austin, Texas, per MarketWatch. "You're going to make the people who make your food that gets delivered, that they can't work from home? The people that fix your house, they can't work from home? But, you can? Does that seem morally right?" That's messed up."

"The laptop class is living in la-la land."

"It's not just a productivity thing. I think it’s morally wrong."

Three years into a global pandemic that emptied offices, employers have been calling workers back, arguing in-person work creates more engagement and better productivity, even as "employee surveys consistently report that workers think they are more productive at home," per Fortune. Musk—who demanded Tesla's office workers give up remote work last year, and later made the same demand of Twitter employees—told Faber that he believes "people are more productive when they're in person." He then claimed to take only two or three days off each year. "I'm not expecting others to do that," he said, backing in-person, 40-hour workweeks. "Frankly, it doesn't even need to be, like ... Monday through Friday. You could work Monday through Thursday," he said. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)