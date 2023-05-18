Disney World Brawl Gets 2 People Banned From Park

Two people have been banned from "the most magical place on earth" after getting in a physical altercation over taking photos there. At the Walt Disney World resort's Magic Kingdom theme park, a member of a family was posing for a picture in front of a Disney Co. 100th anniversary sign Monday afternoon and asked a member of a separate, larger group to move out of the shot, NBC News reports. Someone from the larger family then punched someone from the other group in the face, authorities say. "The fight ensued from there," says the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An alleged video of the incident has been circulating on social media (see it here), but authorities would not confirm it was video of the fight in question.

The victim, who was treated at the scene, did not want to press charges so no one was arrested, but two other unspecified people involved in the incident were removed from the park and issued a trespass warning, Fox 35 Orlando reports. That means if they set foot in Disney World again, they can be arrested. "They are not welcome on the property," a sheriff's office spokesperson says. Disney World visitors are barred from "using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others." (Read more Walt Disney World stories.)