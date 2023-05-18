It may have spent longer in the sewer than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but a Chino Hills, California, resident has finally been reunited with an engagement ring flushed down the toilet more than a year ago. City officials say a man's soon-to-be stepson accidentally flushed the ring in March last year, CBS News reports. The resident removed the toilet from the flange and even rented a sewer inspection camera, officials said. He told city workers that he was able to spot the ring but was worried he may have pushed it further into the pipes.

Maintenance workers did their best to find the ring, believing it wouldn't have traveled too far because the house is at the end of a cul-de-sac, KTLA reports. They flushed the resident's sewer system, searched the city main line, and used cameras. Their search was unsuccessful, but they told the man not to lose hope. The city says maintenance crews spotted the ring this month while conducting routine maintenance in the man's neighborhood. It was sterilized and returned to him the next day, and the city says it made the workers' day when they saw how happy the man was to get it back. (Read more uplifting news stories.)