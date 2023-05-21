2nd Missing NYC Boy Found in Hudson River

Two young friends went missing in New York City earlier this month, and the bodies of both have now been recovered from rivers off Manhattan. Police found the body of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie of the Bronx Saturday in the Hudson, reports FOX 5. On Thursday morning, they found the body of 13-year-old Garrett Warren of Harlem in the Harlem River. The friends were last seen a little more than a week ago, with security camera footage showing them at a fish market together after school on May 12. It's still unclear what led to their deaths, though Garrett's has been ruled to be an accidental drowning. An autopsy is pending for Alfa.

The bodies were found in notably separate locations, with the Hudson River on the west side of Manhattan and the Harlem River on the east side, per NBC New York. However, a water safety trainer tells the New York Times that it's entirely possibly the boys entered the water at the same spot. “The currents in any river can be hazardous,” says Capt. Richard Werner of Safe Boating America. “But the Hudson and the Harlem rivers are unique because both are large bodies of water with high commercial traffic and fast currents.” Volunteers and family members had been searching for days, and one team heard reports of two children accidentally falling into the water on May 12. (Read more New York City stories.)