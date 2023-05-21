Report Alleges Chilling Tactic by Idaho Murder Suspect

As Bryan Kohberger prepares for his arraignment Monday in a quadruple homicide in Idaho, a disturbing new allegation has emerged about his background. A report at Dateline NBC alleges that the 28-year-old broke into a female friend's apartment and moved her things around to make her feel unsafe, reports the New York Post. The rattled woman then turned to Kohberger for help installing a video surveillance system, to which he likely had access, according to the report. This allegedly happened months before Kohberger is accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho.

“I would expect that he orchestrated the whole thing, he was not looking at her as a potential victim necessarily,” Greg Cooper, a former FBI profiler, tells Dateline. “But he orchestrated it so that she would come to him and that he would be able to help her. It is another level of power and domination and control over another person.” The woman was a student at Washington State University, where he was studying criminology. Kohberger was indicted last week on the Idaho murder charges and is due in court Monday to enter his plea, reports CBS2 in Idaho. (Read more Bryan Kohberger stories.)