Bar Shooting at Closing Time Kills Three, Wounds Two

A shooting at closing time for a Kansas City bar left three people dead and two people wounded early Sunday, one of them critically. Police were called to the Klymax Lounge about 1:30am, KMBC reports. They found five people with gunshot wounds. Police were interviewing witnesses and investigating at the Missouri nightspot on Sunday morning but released little information about the case, per the AP. A local rapper had performed at the bar earlier in the evening.

Identities of the victims were not released, but police said all were adults. The Kansas City Star reported that Honystye Chancellor said her stepfather, who was working security at the door, was killed. She said Jason McConnell, 41, was "good and nice and always trying to keep us on the right path." Chancellor said that when she got in fights when she was younger, McConnell encouraged her to turn away from violence, per the AP. (Read more shooting stories.)