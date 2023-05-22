A man with a soft heart for animals was killed on a California street last week while trying to help some out. Witnesses say the unidentified victim got out of his car in a Rocklin intersection around 8:30pm Thursday and safely ushered a family of baby ducks trying to cross the road, per CBS News. "He got out of the car and he was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice," a 12-year-old bystander named William tells KCRA.

William, who spoke to the station to let everyone know how "amazing" the man was, took some photos of the act of generosity as it was happening. The boy notes that other cars stopped to allow the man to do his good deed, and that William's own mom rolled down their car window so they could tell the man, "Good job." That heartwarming scene quickly turned tragic, however, as a car suddenly came out of nowhere and slammed into the man. "I didn't see the car actually hit him," William says. "All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection. ... His shoes and one of his socks ... were right in front of our car."

"Emergency first responders arrived to assist; however, the man died at the scene," reads a statement from the Rocklin Police Department. William's mother tells KCRA that she "comforted the father's children, who were in their car and witnessed this event as well." Cops say the driver of the car that crashed, a 17-year-old girl, stayed at the scene and cooperated, adding that DUI isn't believed to have been a factor. No charges have been filed against her at the moment, though the investigation is ongoing, per police. Meanwhile, a small memorial has emerged at the accident site, with locals leaving flowers and rubber ducks. (Read more Good Samaritan stories.)