2 Russian Exiles May Have Been Poisoned Abroad

Germany is investigating pair of cases at forum organized by a Kremlin critic
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2023 7:35 AM CDT
2 Russian Exiles May Have Been Poisoned Abroad
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.   (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

It's become a familiar tale among critics of the Kremlin: Two more may have been poisoned in Germany. Police there have opened an investigation after two women became ill while attending a forum in Berlin last month organized by Russia critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, reports Reuters. One is Natalia Arno, director of the NGO Free Russia Foundation, who wrote on social media that she returned to her hotel room and discovered the door ajar, per CNN. "I woke up at 5 am, suffering sharp pain and strange symptoms." Arno says her symptoms worsened in the following days, and she was treated at a hospital in Washington upon flying back to the US, per the Guardian.

“I have a suspicion that during my recent trip to Europe I was poisoned, probably by some nerve agent,” she wrote. The other woman is an unidentified journalist. Moscow has been accused of multiple poisonings, with high-profile cases involving Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, notes dw.com. Also, a number of prominent Russian business leaders and politicians have died in unusual ways since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, including falls from building windows. (Read more Russia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X