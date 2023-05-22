Woman Keys 400 Cars at 2 Dealerships

Mounties say suspect caused at least $370K damage
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2023 5:25 PM CDT

The Mounties are looking for a woman who appears to have a serious grudge against two car dealerships in the Vancouver area. The Port Coquitlam RCMP says the woman is a suspect in three mass "keying" incidents between January and April this year, the CBC reports. The RCMP says the woman was caught on surveillance video using a tool to scratch around 400 vehicles at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram dealership and the Journey Approved dealership, which are less than a mile away from each other, reports USA Today.

"Initial estimates indicate that close to 400 vehicles were damaged, including the exterior of one of the businesses," the RCMP said in a press release. They estimated that the damage was more than $500,000 Canadian, which is around $370,000 US. It's clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one, said Corporal Alexa Hodgins. "Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect." The RCMP described the suspect, who's wearing a hat and mask in surveillance footage, as a Caucasian woman between 40 and 50 years old. (Read more vandalism stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X