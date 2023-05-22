Woman Keys 400 Cars at 2 Dealerships

The Mounties are looking for a woman who appears to have a serious grudge against two car dealerships in the Vancouver area. The Port Coquitlam RCMP says the woman is a suspect in three mass "keying" incidents between January and April this year, the CBC reports. The RCMP says the woman was caught on surveillance video using a tool to scratch around 400 vehicles at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram dealership and the Journey Approved dealership, which are less than a mile away from each other, reports USA Today.

"Initial estimates indicate that close to 400 vehicles were damaged, including the exterior of one of the businesses," the RCMP said in a press release. They estimated that the damage was more than $500,000 Canadian, which is around $370,000 US. It's clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one, said Corporal Alexa Hodgins. "Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect." The RCMP described the suspect, who's wearing a hat and mask in surveillance footage, as a Caucasian woman between 40 and 50 years old. (Read more vandalism stories.)