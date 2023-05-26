Airbnb: Call the Police On Loud Rental Home Parties

Airbnb is trying to crack down on disruptive parties this summer, especially over the Memorial Day and July 4th weekends, reports Quartz. And one big part of the strategy is having neighbors snitch on partying renters, per CBS News. In a blog post, Airbnb announced a “party prevention system,” to detect and block “higher risk” bookings for these holiday weekends, particularly keeping an eye on one- and two-night reservations for entire homes. It considers factors including the guest's review history, distance to the listing, and whether the booking is last-minute.

Airbnb banned parties in 2020, and the company says it has seen a 55% drop in reported events since then. The system has been in place during previous holiday weekends, like Halloween and New Year’s Eve, leading to its codification for the Memorial Day weekend. Airbnb is leveraging technology in its party crackdown and encouraging a good old-fashioned neighborhood watch. Neighbors are urged to report any party concerns via Airbnb’s “24/7 Neighborhood Support” hotline, which is available here. Reports are handled by a specialized team ready to pounce should anyone launch an unauthorized rave.

The company is also offering a free noise sensor to hosts in the US, sharing tips for hosts on preventing parties, and supporting law enforcement investigations. While Airbnb's "party prevention system" isn't a direct response to any one event, a shooting at a short-term rental in Tukwila, Washington, reported by KING TV on May 20 provided a clear example what the company seeks to prevent. Three people were shot in the incident, which occurred at a "chaotic" event attended by more than 100 people. (Read more Airbnb stories.)