Cops: He Shot Roommate in Butt for Eating Last Hot Pocket

Clifton Williams, 64, faces assault charges
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 25, 2023 1:20 PM CDT
Cops: He Shot Roommate in Butt for Eating Last Hot Pocket
Clifton Williams.   (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections)

It's that rarest of crimes: a Hot Pockets shooting. Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a 64-year-old man shot his roommate in the derriere for eating the last one, reports WLKY. Clifton Williams allegedly got torqued and started "throwing tiles" at his male roommate when he discovered all the Hot Pockets were gone, according to the police report, per WAVE3. The roommate says he fought back and was trying to leave when Williams retrieved a gun from the house and shot him in the buttocks, say police.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault. His presumably former roommate managed to walk a few blocks for help before being to taken to a local hospital for treatment. Williams appears to be wearing a slight smile in his booking mug shot, though he faces 5 to 10 years in prison if convicted, notes NBC News. He is due back in court next week. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X