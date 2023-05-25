Cops: He Shot Roommate in Butt for Eating Last Hot Pocket

It's that rarest of crimes: a Hot Pockets shooting. Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a 64-year-old man shot his roommate in the derriere for eating the last one, reports WLKY. Clifton Williams allegedly got torqued and started "throwing tiles" at his male roommate when he discovered all the Hot Pockets were gone, according to the police report, per WAVE3. The roommate says he fought back and was trying to leave when Williams retrieved a gun from the house and shot him in the buttocks, say police.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault. His presumably former roommate managed to walk a few blocks for help before being to taken to a local hospital for treatment. Williams appears to be wearing a slight smile in his booking mug shot, though he faces 5 to 10 years in prison if convicted, notes NBC News. He is due back in court next week. (Read more weird crimes stories.)