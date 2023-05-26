Laundrie's Parents Release 'Burn After Reading' Letter

The parents of Brian Laundrie have released the full letter his mother wrote to him after snippets that emerged previously raised eyebrows. For one thing, the letter came in an envelope on which Roberta Laundrie wrote "burn after reading." And in the letter itself, she offers to bring a shovel to help him bury a body. On Wednesday, a judge ordered the letter released to the parents of Gabby Petito, who are headed to a civil trial next year with the Laundries, reports NBC News. Brian Laundrie admitted killing Gabby before taking his own life. The letter was found with his remains, but Roberta Laundrie says it was written months before Gabby's death and has nothing to do with her.

She also maintained that the eyebrow-raising language on the envelope and in the letter itself were goofy inside jokes between her and her son that make sense in the full context of the letter. CNN has the full text, including: