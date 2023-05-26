DeSantis Raises Huge Sum in 24 Hours

Ron DeSantis took a lot of grief over his glitchy campaign launch on Twitter. But the Florida governor now has $8.2 million worth of comebacks for his critics. That's how much his campaign raised in the first 24 hours of the launch, an amount described variously as "massive" by Axios, "blockbuster" by Fox News, and "huge" by the New York Times. As the Times notes, it far outpaces Donald Trump's campaign, which reported raising $9.5 million in the first six weeks of his 2024 launch. Another notable contrast: When he became a candidate in 2019, Joe Biden raised $6.3 million in his first 24 hours.

In the view of Axios, the fundraising haul clearly cements DeSantis as the prime challenger to Trump. "$8.2 million in the first 24 hours," tweeted DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin. "Our Great American Comeback!" So what about those Twitter glitches? Criticism and mockery may have been all over the media, but Politico took the pulse of Iowa residents who turned out late Wednesday night to hear another 2024 candidate, Sen. Tim Scott. The upshot is that most people couldn't have cared less about the governor's Twitter fiasco. (One pundit thinks the governor's critics overreacted.)