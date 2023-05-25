Trump Workers Might Have Practiced Moving Boxes of Files

Federal investigators have information that two employees of former President Donald Trump moved boxes of papers at Mar-a-Lago the day before FBI agents arrived to seize classified documents. People familiar with the case also said Trump and his aides held a "dress rehearsal" for moving sensitive papers before a subpoena was issued, the Washington Post reports. And prosecutors have evidence showing that the former president had classified documents visible in his office at his estate and sometimes showed them to people. The findings could be used in building an obstruction of justice case

The grand jury subpoena was issued in May 2022, and agents searched Mar-a-Lago on June 3. Jack Smith, the special counsel in the criminal investigation of Trump's handling of the documents, is nearly finished collecting evidence and testimony, per the Wall Street Journal. Prosecutors have interviewed almost everyone who works at the Florida estate, including political aides and maintenance workers—some several times. The questions often seemed intended to elicit information about Trump's intentions concerning his handling of the files, as well as political defenses he might present if charged with a crime. Trump has denied wrongdoing. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)