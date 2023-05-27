Paxton Tweets Trump Praise as House Debates Impeachment

While the Texas House considered impeaching him on Saturday, Ken Paxton offered counterprograming in his personal Twitter feed. As the hearing began in the state Capitol in Austin, the state attorney general posted screenshots of praise that former President Donald Trump put up on Truth Social, the New York Times reports. Paxton also retweeted US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling the impeachment hearing a witch hunt and Kimberly Guilfoyle labeling it "disgusting." He also shared an article about him on Gateway Pundit, a right-wing conspiracy site. Another post criticized Republican Speaker Dade Phelan.

One Republican member told the chamber that Paxton's lobbying has involved more than tweeting. "Several members of this House, while on the floor of this House, doing the state business, received telephone calls from General Paxton personally, threatening them with political consequences in their next election," Rep. Charlie Geren said during his opening remarks, per the Texas Tribune. Geren is a member of the committee that had Paxton investigated on suspicion of abusing his office, then recommended impeachment. The articles of impeachment being considered can be found here. (Read more ken paxton stories.)