Panel Sends Texas House Impeachment Recommendation

Chamber could vote Friday on removing Ken Paxton
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 25, 2023 6:30 PM CDT
Chris Hilton of the Texas attorney general's office defends Ken Paxon to reporters on Thursday in Austin.   (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A legislative committee in Texas has voted unanimously to recommend that state Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached. The House General Investigating Committee held the vote Thursday after public hearings this week in which investigators presented findings about ways they said Paxton abused the power of his office for years. The committee said some of his actions may have been crimes, the New York Times reports. Paxton is a Republican, as is Rep. Andrew Murr, who chairs the committee. The attorney general has denied any wrongdoing, per Axios.

If the House votes to impeach, Paxton would have to vacate his office while the Senate conducts a trial, which isn't to say all eventualities are clear. "There's really no precedent— we've really only had two impeachments under the constitution of 1876," said Mark P. Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. The issue is further dividing the ruling GOP. Paxton is an ally, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, of Donald Trump and an opponent of House Speaker Dade Phelan. The House could vote on impeachment as soon as Friday, per the AP. (Read more ken paxton stories.)

