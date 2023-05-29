Billie Eilish Has a Message for 'Idiots' Who Call Her a 'Sellout'

Want to weigh in on how Billie Eilish's aesthetic has changed over the years? You might want to carefully think through your criticisms beforehand, especially if you don't like her turn toward a softer, more feminine style as of late. Apparently, some fans haven't been keen on that evolution, which Page Six describes as a move from "her baggy clothes and signature colorful hair era to her more feminine and glam red carpet looks." Some critics have gone so far as to call her a "sellout," and the 21-year-old singer took to social media this weekend to address the issue, reports People.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," Eilish wrote in a since-vanished Instagram story that showed a close-up of her face. "Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout," she added. As for her thoughts on those who've hurled barbs her way? "You guys are true idiots," Eilish wrote, noting her detractors are "bozos" who should "let women exist."

In a second story, Eilish continued her rant, writing: "FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right??" She didn't hold back in her final advice, left in a third post: "Suck my absolute c--- and b---- you women hating a-- weirdos." The Hollywood Reporter looks back at statements Eilish has made in the past about her previous penchant for baggy clothes, including that such loose attire prevented people from focusing on her body. "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath," she said in 2019 during her Calvin Klein ad campaign. (Read more Billie Eilish stories.)