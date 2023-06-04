Animated Spider-Man Soars in Debut

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened in US and Canadian theaters to a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original and showing the kind of movie-to-movie box office growth that would be the envy of even the mightiest of Hollywood franchises. Sony Pictures' multiverse-spinning animated Spider-Man spinoff sailed way past expectations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film rode terrific reviews (95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong buzz for the hotly anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the AP reports.

In the sometimes formulaic realm of superhero movies, 2018's Into the Spider-Verse offered a blast of originality, introducing a teenage webslinger from Brooklyn, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a punk-rock Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and a host of other Spider-People. It launched with $35.4 million on its way to $384.3 million worldwide. Across the Spider-Verse, which exponentially expands the film's universe-skipping worlds, cost $100 million to make, about half the cost of the average live-action, comic book movie. It was forecast to open at $80 million but turned out to be a box office sensation, and the second-largest domestic opening of 2023, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

