19 Summer Campers Injured After Texas Deck Collapses

None of the injuries are life-threatening
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 9, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
19 Teens Injured After Texas Deck Collapses
A member of the visiting Bayou City Fellowship Youth Group is lifted onto a stretcher after being injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach, Texas, Thursday, Jun. 8, 2023.   (Mike Felix/The Brazosport Facts via AP)

Nineteen teenagers posing for a group photo on a seaside walkway in Texas were injured when part of the deck they were standing on collapsed Thursday afternoon. The teens were part of a church camp that was visiting Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach, Brazoria County, that had about 80 students in total attending. Those hurt were between the ages of 14 and 18 and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, ABC News reports. Five people were flown to a nearby hospital while six were transported by ambulance, and others were taken via private vehicle, Click2Houston reports. It is not yet clear how or why the deck collapsed. (Read more Texas stories.)

