Bill Murray Rumored to Be Dating 'Milkshake' Singer Kelis

Bill Murray is said to have a new girlfriend almost three decades his junior. The Ghostbusters star, 72, is dating "Milkshake" singer Kelis, 43, according to the US Sun's sources. The tabloid reports they first met in the US, where they both live, but they've been spotted together both there and in London, where Murray has been watching Kelis's shows. Sources say they've been "getting close for a while" and bonded over their shared experience with bereavement: Kelis's second husband died last year, while Murray's estranged wife died in 2021. “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," is how one source puts it.

This is how Billboard puts it in its headline: "Kelis Is Reportedly Dating Bill Murray & Twitter Is So Confused." The site rounds up some of the best tweets on the matter. "LA is flooding, NYC has toxic air, Bill Murray and Kelis are dating. The end times are here," reads one take. But some are more sympathetic: "Didn't Kelis' husband die a year ago to a very painful illness? I remember her saying how awful those years were. I can imagine Bill Murray makes her laugh. Sis probably needs laughter in her life." (Read more Bill Murray stories.)