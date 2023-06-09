In 2026, Bryan Cranston Won't 'Be Taking Phone Calls'

Bryan Cranston doesn't see himself slowing down. Instead, the actor plans a clean break in 2026, NBC News reports. "It's not going to be like, 'Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do,'" Cranston told British GQ magazine. "No, it's a pause. It's a stop." He's thinking about living in a French village and maybe doing some gardening after he closes his production company. He also plans to correct an inequity in his relationship with his wife, Robin Dearden, who's also an actor.

"For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail," Cranston said. "She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out." The former Breaking Bad star will be 70 in 2026. Cranston didn't specify whether he expects his break to be permanent or temporary, per the Los Angeles Times. In the meantime, he has a list of projects in the works. But come 2026, he said, "I'm not going to be taking phone calls." (Read more Bryan Cranston stories.)