Paramount Pictures says that multiple crew members were injured Wednesday in Morocco on the set of the Gladiator sequel, after a stunt went awry. "While filming a planned stunt sequence ... an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for the studio says in a statement, per Variety. Six people are reported to have received treatment, with four still in the hospital. A source tells the outlet that all of those hurt suffered burn injuries. No cast members on the film—which stars Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen—were hurt, and the studio says those injured are in stable condition.

Deadline notes the incident apparently involved a fire stunt, with the Sun initially reporting an explosion and filming "plunged into chaos after a fireball engulfed the set." The tabloid notes that stars Washington and Mescal watched the scene "in horror." One unconfirmed theory from witnesses is that a gas pipe on the set may have burst. "The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions," Paramount says in its statement. "We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production." The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters in November 2024. (Read more Gladiator stories.)