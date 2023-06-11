Conor McGregor Punches Heat Mascot a Bit Too Hard

Person in the suit ended up at the hospital after PR stunt went awry at basketball game
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 11, 2023 8:30 AM CDT
Conor McGregor Punches Heat Mascot a Bit Too Hard
MMA fighter Conor McGregor takes a swing at Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami.   (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It's a goofy suit, but not a suit of armor. The person who plays the Miami Heat mascot discovered this distinction the hard way Saturday when a PR stunt with MMA fighter Conor McGregor went awry, reports the Athletic. McGregor walloped "Burnie" with a fierce left hook, then hit poor Burnie again after he hit the floor. Watch the clip here. When it was over, the unidentified person in the suit went to a hospital emergency room, received some pain-relief meds, and is now resting at home, per the AP.

The irony is that it was all a stunt to plug McGregor's pain-relief spray, called TIDL Sport—the fighter can be seen spraying Burnie with it when the mascot was on the ground. The Heat have a partnership with McGregor on the spray, per USA Today. The stunt took place during a stoppage in play during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets, and while Burnie was clearly intended to end up on the floor as part of a fake fight, McGregor apparently threw a too-real set of punches. As for the game, Denver won and now leads the series 3-1. (Read more Conor McGregor stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X