These Are the Friendliest Cities in the World

This Is the Friendliest City in the World

Toronto takes the top spot in Preply's rankings; 2 US cities also make the top 10
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 12, 2023 11:19 AM CDT
Looking forward to a summer vacation, or even a relocation? Preply is out with its Community Spirit Index, which ranks more than 50 cities around the world in terms of how friendly they are to non-natives. The language learning app examined six main metrics to gather a sense of how welcoming these global cities are: how friendly staff are, based on accommodations reviews; visitor return rate; each city's safety index score; acceptance of diversity, culled from LGBTQ+ equality scores; how proficient each city is in speaking English (to ease communications with a common language among strangers); and overall happiness and well-being scores. Toronto shoots up to the No. 1 spot on Preply's list, and two US cities make the top 10, as seen below:

Friendliest Cities

  1. Toronto
  2. Sydney
  3. Edinburgh, Scotland
  4. Manchester, United Kingdom
  5. New York
  6. Montreal
  7. Melbourne, Australia
  8. San Francisco
  9. Dublin
  10. Copenhagen, Denmark
