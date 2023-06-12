These Are the Friendliest Cities in the World

Looking forward to a summer vacation, or even a relocation? Preply is out with its Community Spirit Index, which ranks more than 50 cities around the world in terms of how friendly they are to non-natives. The language learning app examined six main metrics to gather a sense of how welcoming these global cities are: how friendly staff are, based on accommodations reviews; visitor return rate; each city's safety index score; acceptance of diversity, culled from LGBTQ+ equality scores; how proficient each city is in speaking English (to ease communications with a common language among strangers); and overall happiness and well-being scores. Toronto shoots up to the No. 1 spot on Preply's list, and two US cities make the top 10, as seen below:

Friendliest Cities