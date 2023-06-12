Special counsel Jack Smith has laid out what many observers see as a damning case against Donald Trump over classified documents. Take the view of William Barr, who served as Trump's own attorney general: "If even half of it is true, then he's toast," he told Fox News on Sunday, per USA Today. The phrase "slam dunk" is being tossed around, but Paul Rosenzweig at the Atlantic floats a different basketball analogy: The "case is more aptly characterized as a difficult contested shot from beyond the 3-point arc." Yes, Smith has presented exhaustive evidence suggesting Trump is guilty of illegally taking the documents in the first place, then obstructing the subsequent investigation, writes Rosenzweig. But "there is a more-than-reasonable possibility that Trump will never be convicted."

Why so? Rosenzweig ticks off the reasons: