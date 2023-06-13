It's almost the midway point in Pride Month, the celebration and commemoration of LGBTQ+ pride, with events taking place nationwide—including at the White House. LawnStarter decided to scout out what parts of the country are most pride-friendly, looking at 20 metrics for 200 of the America's largest cities in five main categories: affordability; LGBTQ+ health care access; community support (ie, same-sex households, support and social groups); pride readiness, which looks at such factors as the number of gay bars and clubs, pride events, and venues with gender-neutral restrooms; and equality (state equality scores, number of "Don't Say Gay"-style bills passed, and the like). San Francisco is the friendliest in LawnStarter's rankings, while the bottom 10 cities predominantly land in Texas and Florida. Read on for the top and bottom 10:

Most Friendly to the LGBTQ+ Community

San Francisco Washington, DC Seattle Denver (No. 1 in "Equality" category) Boston Portland, Oregon New York (No. 1 in "Pride Readiness" category) Pittsburgh Oakland, California Atlanta