This Is America's Friendliest LGBTQ+ City

San Francisco takes the top spot in LawnStarter's rankings, while Florida's Hialeah falls to the bottom
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 13, 2023 4:16 PM CDT
It's almost the midway point in Pride Month, the celebration and commemoration of LGBTQ+ pride, with events taking place nationwide—including at the White House. LawnStarter decided to scout out what parts of the country are most pride-friendly, looking at 20 metrics for 200 of the America's largest cities in five main categories: affordability; LGBTQ+ health care access; community support (ie, same-sex households, support and social groups); pride readiness, which looks at such factors as the number of gay bars and clubs, pride events, and venues with gender-neutral restrooms; and equality (state equality scores, number of "Don't Say Gay"-style bills passed, and the like). San Francisco is the friendliest in LawnStarter's rankings, while the bottom 10 cities predominantly land in Texas and Florida. Read on for the top and bottom 10:

Most Friendly to the LGBTQ+ Community

  1. San Francisco
  2. Washington, DC
  3. Seattle
  4. Denver (No. 1 in "Equality" category)
  5. Boston
  6. Portland, Oregon
  7. New York (No. 1 in "Pride Readiness" category)
  8. Pittsburgh
  9. Oakland, California
  10. Atlanta

Least Friendly to the LGBTQ+ Community
  1. Pembroke Pines, Florida
  2. Brownsville, Texas (last in "Health Care Access" category)
  3. Mesquite, Texas
  4. Killeen, Texas
  5. Laredo, Texas
  6. Augusta, Georgia
  7. Pasadena, Texas
  8. Garland, Texas
  9. Miramar, Florida (last in "Equality" category)
  10. Hialeah, Florida
