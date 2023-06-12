Truck Driver's Body Found in I-95 Wreckage

The body of the driver of a tanker truck that burned under an I-95 overpass in Philadelphia, apparently causing its collapse, was found Monday in the wreckage. Family members identified the remains of Nathaniel Moody, 53, WTXF reports. State police said the driver lost control of the truck on the curve of an off-ramp early Sunday morning. The truck, which was hauling 8,500 gallons of fuel, overturned, hit a wall, and burst into flames, officials said. Moody's family said he was delivering the gas to a station in the area for a New Jersey company and had more than 10 years' experience as a trucker. No other deaths or injuries were reported, per the Washington Post.

Repairs to the interstate could take months, said Pennsylvania's governor, who issued a disaster declaration, after looking over the site. That would snarl a heavily traveled East Coast commercial and commuter route through the summer. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and other officials advised drivers to expect detours and consider taking public transit while the section is rebuilt. Detoured traffic moved slowly Monday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating. State police said a criminal investigation is not planned. Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered the help of the Transportation Department. State officials said they'd release a timeline for repairs in the next few days, per CNN.

Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle, whose district includes the site of the collapse, said the effects will be major. "You are literally going to have millions of people in what is one of the largest population centers in the country impacted in a significant way," he said. The manager of Curran’s Irish Inn, which is along I-95, saw smoke from the burning truck from his workplace. "There's nothing you can do," Mike Ditro said. "It's going to be gridlock, I’m sure.” (Read more Philadelphia stories.)