The Flash Premieres Amid Hype and Controversy

After years of controversial and sometimes troubling news about star Ezra Miller and upheaval in the DC Extended Universe, The Flash premiered Monday in Hollywood, reports CNBC. Miller, largely absent during promotional tours for the movie, attended the premiere after earlier thanking director James Gunn and DC execs for their "grace and discernment and care.” The Flash—which CNBC notes has been in development for nearly a decade—is expected to bring in up to $85 million in its opening weekend.

So far, Flash has garnered mostly positive reviews. It has a 70% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. CNN critic Brian Lowry termed the movie "funny, action-packed, and effectively touching," and Washington Post critic Michael O'Sullivan complimented Miller's "mesmerizing energy." But the Globe and Mail's Barry Hertz calls the movie "spaghetti-brained," and the Journal and Courier's Bob Bloom dinged it for "lumber[ing] along like a 200-car freight train straining to climb a steep grade."

As CNBC notes, Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) has addressed their run-ins with the law, calling the spate of bad news which included accusations of grooming minors "a time of intense crisis." The star said last year that they would be treated for "complex mental health issues" related to their actions. The Flash officially premieres nationwide on Friday. (Read more movies stories.)