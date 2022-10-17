UPDATE

Jan 12, 2023 9:35 AM CST

Ezra Miller will avoid jail time in pleading guilty to trespassing, while burglary and larceny charges against them will be dropped, NBC News reports. The star of the upcoming DC Comics feature The Flash, who's reportedly receiving mental health treatment following numerous arrests, is accused of stealing liquor from the Stamford, Vermont, home of a neighbor in May. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, is expected to enter their guilty plea on Friday, per NBC. The outlet reports prosecutors will seek a 90-day suspended sentence plus a year of probation and a $500 fine. Miller, 30, would've faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the felony burglary charge.

Oct 17, 2022 11:11 AM CDT

Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor's home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the Flash actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont. Miller, 30, who uses "they/them" pronouns, appeared Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vt., for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge, per the AP. They agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.

Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and said they found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away. The homeowner said he'd been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in the town, where Miller had also purchased a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. Also this year, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Iron Eyes has disputed that. Miller stars in the upcoming film The Flash, expected to be out in June 2023, after appearing in several Justice League films for Warner Bros. and DC Films as the Flash. (Miller has said they're seeking treatment for mental health issues.)