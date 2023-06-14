Kevin Spacey Says He Has Job Offers Lined Up

Kevin Spacey's trial on sexual assault charges in the UK begins later this month—and the actor is aiming to make a comeback as soon as it's over. "I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London," he told Germany's ZEITmagazin in an interview published Wednesday. "The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward." Spacey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London Friday ahead of a trial set to begin June 28, per the Hollywood Reporter. He faces 12 charges connected to alleged sexual assaults on three men.

Last year, a jury in Manhattan sided with Spacey in a sexual assault lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey believes he will prevail in the British criminal trial as well. "The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart," he told ZEITmagazin. "That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case." Spacey told the publication that he's "still processing" the fallout from accusations made early in the #MeToo movement, when he was abruptly dropped from House of Cards, reports NBC.

"It's a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled," Spacey said. The actor, whose trial is expected to last around four weeks, predicted that the allegations would be forgotten a decade from now. "My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered," he said. (In January, Spacey made his first public appearance since 2017.)