Bill Cosby Sued by 9 More Women

As expected, Nevada's ending of the statute of limitations for civil cases involving sex abuse allegations has resulted in yet more lawsuits being filed against Bill Cosby. Nine women filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian Wednesday, NBC News reports. Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Angela Leslie say that Cosby used his "enormous power, fame, and prestige" to commit the alleged assaults, which they say took place in Nevada between 1979 and 1992, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Some of the women will be speaking to NBC in an interview with Kate Snow airing Thursday, and the outlet runs down the details of their allegations here.

"For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself," Lotte-Lublin said in a statement. "With the new law change, I now have the ability to take my assailant Bill Cosby to court. My journey has just begun, but I am grateful for this opportunity to find justice." While Cosby has no criminal convictions after his conviction in Andrea Constand's criminal case against him was overturned, he was last year found civilly liable of molesting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, and he faces lawsuits from other women that are still pending.