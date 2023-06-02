Bill Cosby Sued by Another Accuser

And there are possibly more to come
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 2, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
Bill Cosby Faces Another New Lawsuit
FILE - Victoria Valentino prepares to speak to the media after Bill Cosby was found guilty in this sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.   (AP Photo/Corey Perrine, File)

As some states have passed laws extending the statute of limitations for alleged sexual abuse victims to sue, Bill Cosby finds himself facing new sexual assault lawsuits. Cosby, who was released from a Pennsylvania prison in 2021 after a court vacated his sexual assault conviction in that state in a move that concerned his accusers, was sued Thursday by Victoria Valentino, the former Playboy model who says Cosby drugged and raped her in 1969 and who was able to file her civil suit thanks to California's temporary "look back window," which allows sex assault accusers to file cases that go back further than the 10-year statute of limitations, NBC News reports.

Nevada, meanwhile, just eliminated its civil statute of limitations in sex abuse cases, which is likely to bring a lawsuit from Lisa-Lotte Lublin, who says Cosby drugged her at a Las Vegas hotel in 1989. New York and New Jersey have made similar moves, and new lawsuits have also been filed against Cosby in New York. Cosby's lawyer, who called it "interesting" that states where accusers live have been allowing these older cases to come forward, says such moves are unconstitutional, Fox News reports. "Unfortunately, these ‘Look Back Windows’ are brought to life because our political figures are being driven by click-baiters, likes and followers, in order to excel to their political aspirations," he says. (Read more Bill Cosby stories.)

