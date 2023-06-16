Dad Charged With Shooting, Killing 3 Sons Under Age 8

A 911 caller in Ohio told authorities that a young girl was running down the street, screaming that "her father was killing everyone," before police found three young boys lying unresponsive in their yard, with their father seated nearby. The three brothers aged 3, 4, and 7, had each suffered gunshot wounds, per ABC News. "All life saving measures were unsuccessful and all three gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries while on scene," according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the Monroe Township home roughly 25 miles southeast of Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old mother of the boys was also found outside the home with a single gunshot wound to her hand. She'd called 911 at 4:15pm, three minutes before the other caller, screaming that "her babies had been shot," per ABC. She was taken to a hospital where Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy told her that her three sons had died. Meanwhile, the man seated on the front step of the home—identified as the boys' father, 32-year-old Chad Doerman—was detained without incident. After questioning, he was charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

A neighbor who arrived home to find a large police presence in the usually quiet neighborhood describes the alleged crimes as "horrible" and "uncalled for." "I don't know what's going on in this world," the man adds, per WXIX. Doerman, held in jail without bond, is due to be arraigned Friday morning. "The investigation remains ongoing and will be reviewed in its entirety with the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office for presentation to the Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges," police said. "Additional information will be released as it develops." (Read more mass killing stories.)