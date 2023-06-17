Donald Trump isn't known for being the most reticent person, which may have prompted the latest move from the special counsel in the Mar-a-Lago indictment case. ABC News reports that on Friday, Jack Smith filed a request for a protective order with federal Judge Aileen Cannon that would keep the former president and his co-defendant, presidential valet Walt Nauta, from revealing to the public any important evidence that turns up during the legal discovery process. Per Smith's motion, among the materials he wants kept under wraps are "sensitive and confidential" evidence on everything from investigative techniques to personal info collected from electronic devices.

Smith says in his filing that the evidence includes "information pertaining to ongoing investigations, the disclosure of which could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged individuals." The order would also mandate that the defendants only view the materials while with their attorneys, per CNN. Plus, the defendants wouldn't be able to keep copies of any evidence. The motion noted that Smith had discussed the protective order with the legal teams for both Trump and Nauta, and that neither team had an objection to it.

Cannon referred Smith's request to US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for consideration, citing local court rules. Rolling Stone notes the "muzzle" order would be "extremely similar" to one sought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the criminal case against Trump in the state of New York, which involves falsifying business records around a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. (Read more Mar-a-Lago indictment stories.)