A 31-year-old man is in custody in Idaho after a Father's Day shooting left four people dead inside a residence in the central part of the state. As the AP reports, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a multiple-residence unit in Kellogg, a rural town about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, about 7:30pm Sunday night. A neighbor tells KXLY there was an "ongoing dispute between neighbors" at the location. ABC News adds that police believe there is no further threat to the community. As yet, there are no additional details on the victims or the man who was arrested.

The AP notes separately that the Father's Day weekend was deadly in terms of shootings in the US, which saw a state trooper shot to death in Pennsylvania, multiple people firing guns into an Illinois holiday crowd, and bullets flying among teenagers partying in Missouri. This weekend also brought mass shootings in Washington state, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Southern California, and Baltimore (a mass shooting is defined as one that takes the lives of four people, not including the shooter). "There's no question there's been a spike in violence," says Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon University. "Some of these cases seem to be just disputes, often among adolescents, and those disputes are played out with firearms, not with fists." More here.