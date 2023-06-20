Trump Offers New Defense on Classified Documents

Former President Trump gave his first interview since being indicted over classified documents, and it proved to be a contentious one at times with Fox News' Bret Baier. Trump reiterated that he had "zero" concern about the legal case, asserting again that he had the right under the Presidential Records Act to take such documents with him, reports Mediaite. The twist making more headlines is that Trump also offered a new defense of his actions, notes USA Today. When Baier pressed him on why he didn't turn over the material when asked, Trump said he had been too busy to properly sort them:

Personal items: "I wanted to go through the boxes and get all of my personal things out," he said. "And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen." He added: “These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things: golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things."