Massive Hail Spells Disaster at Open-Air Concert

Concertgoers expecting to be serenaded were instead pummeled with hail as large as tennis balls Wednesday as thunderstorms rolled across Colorado, per KUSA. Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated on scene at the open-air Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver. Fans were waiting for Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction, to take to the stage when they received warning of an incoming storm. "They gave us a warning and then it just started immediately," one attendee tells CBS News. Adds another: "It was just like, 'Oh, warning take shelter,' then all of a sudden, boom!"

The National Weather Service's Boulder office had tagged the venue in a tweet urging people to take cover. One woman tells CNN that she was almost trampled in the rush. "Videos on social media show people screaming and frantically trying to escape the pouring hail that blanketed the venue like snow," per KDVR. A Twitter user described it as "the scariest night of my life," per the Denver Post, adding "I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail." Another attendee described suffering a concussion, a broken finger, and a broken windshield, per KDVR.

West Metro Fire described non-life-threatening injuries ranging from cuts to broken bones. The concert was delayed twice with the venue urging those gathered to take shelter in their vehicles. Others hid in bathroom stalls and under signs, backpacks, and garbage cans. The venue welcomed fans back to their seats before finally announcing that the show was canceled around 10:25pm. "Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I'll be back!" Tomlinson tweeted. "Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!" (Read more Colorado stories.)