President Vladimir Putin vowed Saturday to defend Russia against an armed rebellion by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key city south of Moscow. The uprising, which Putin called "a stab in the back," is the biggest threat to his leadership in over two decades in power, per the AP . The private army led by Prigozhin appears to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city 660 miles south of Moscow that runs Russian offensive operations in Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence briefing. In his address, Putin called the uprising by Prigozhin, whom he didn't mention by name, a "betrayal" and "treason."

"All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment," Putin said. "The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders." Prigozhin called himself a patriot. "Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland," he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel. He said his fighters wouldn't turn themselves in at the request of Putin, as "we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit, and bureaucracy." Prigozhin's private military contractor Wagner Group has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

It wasn't immediately clear what his aims were, but the rebellion marks an escalation in Prigozhin's struggle with Russian military leaders, whom he has accused of botching the war in Ukraine and hamstringing his forces in the field. "This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Prigozhin said. Prigozhin confirmed Saturday he and his troops reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the border from Ukraine. He posted a video of himself at the Russian military headquarters in Rostov and claimed that his forces had taken control of the airfield and other military facilities in the city. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, authorities declared a "counterterrorist regime" in Moscow and its surroundings, allowing restricted freedoms and enhancing security in the capital.

While the outcome of the confrontation is still unclear, it appeared likely to further hinder Moscow's war effort as Kyiv's forces probe Russian defenses in the initial stages of a counteroffensive. The dispute, especially if Prigozhin were to prevail, also could have repercussions for Putin and his ability to maintain a united front. In Washington, the Institute for the Study of War said "the violent overthrow of Putin loyalists like [Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu and [head of the General Staff Valery] Gerasimov would cause irreparable damage to the stability of Putin's perceived hold on power." At the White House, National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said, "We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments."